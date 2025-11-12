Long walk or short walk: Which is healthier? Hyderabad doctor shares the answer

Stay active to stay fit. This is a word of advice we come across quite often. While it is absolutely important to stay active and exercise to live a long, healthy life, there are certain methods that make movements effective.
Dr Sudhir Kumar MD DM, a Neurologist from Apollo Hospitals, Hyderabad has shared some tips about "healthy walking" on X. He has explained in great detail whether long or short walks are healthier for our body.
Taking to his X account, Hyderabad's Dr Sudhir Kumar has given science-backed explanations to what kind of walking is actually healthy and effective: long walks or short walks.
He has said that while many people walk for 60 minutes first thing in the morning and do not stay active the rest of the day, other people take shorter walks multiple times, dividing the same 60 minutes into multiple halves. The doctor has said, "Both total 60 minutes… but the health impact is very different".
Sharing what science says, Dr Sudhir Kumar wrote:
"Breaking up sitting time, even with short frequent 3 min walks; and short post-meal walks
1. Improves blood sugar and cholesterol levels
2. Lowers heart attack and stroke risk
3. Keeps metabolism active all day
4. Boosts focus and energy"
Hence, the "best routine", according to the doctor is to "walk 5–10 min after each meal + stand or move briefly every hour".
Following this routine will help people "get the same endurance benefits plus much better metabolic health", said Dr Sudhir Kumar.
So, if you are wondering which is better, then staying active and walking throughout the day at different intervals is definitely better then one continuous workout. "Small steps, big impact", shared Dr Sudhir Kumar.
Dr Sudhir Kumar, whose X bio reads that he is "on a mission to prevent people from becoming patients", has also shared a word of caution while replying to a comment under the post in the light of worsening air quality in the country, especially in North India. "If AQI is high (101 or higher), prefer indoor exercises", the doctor advised.
While many people agreed with Dr Sudhir Kumar, some doctors echoed his words as well. "Short, frequent walks keep metabolism and circulation active all day, offering bigger benefits than one long session", wrote Dr. Hemalatha Ramachandran.
"I try to do both. I love my morning long walk. It helps me stay energetic throughout the day. I actually feel the effects of it in my appetite, sleep, mood etc., During the day, I try to do short walks every couple of hours since I have a sitting job. I would recommend both", wrote another user.
If you want to make the morning walks count, remember to spread your movement throughout the day for maximum benefits.