Long walk or short walk: Which is healthier? Hyderabad doctor shares the answer

Stay active to stay fit. This is a word of advice we come across quite often. While it is absolutely important to stay active and exercise to live a long, healthy life, there are certain methods that make movements effective.

Dr Sudhir Kumar MD DM, a Neurologist from Apollo Hospitals, Hyderabad has shared some tips about "healthy walking" on X. He has explained in great detail whether long or short walks are healthier for our body.

Dr Sudhir Kumar asks people to spread their movement throughout the day

Taking to his X account, Hyderabad's Dr Sudhir Kumar has given science-backed explanations to what kind of walking is actually healthy and effective: long walks or short walks.

He has said that while many people walk for 60 minutes first thing in the morning and do not stay active the rest of the day, other people take shorter walks multiple times, dividing the same 60 minutes into multiple halves. The doctor has said, "Both total 60 minutes… but the health impact is very different".