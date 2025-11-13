Geometry of the Spirit: Akkitham Narayanan’s Infinite Language

Few artists have pursued abstraction with the devotion and clarity of Akkitham Narayanan. Born in Kerala in 1939 and trained in Chennai before moving to the École des Beaux-Arts in Paris, Narayanan’s practice has long transformed geometry into a kind of prayer, a visual rhythm that speaks of time, balance and being. Now, at Geometries of the Infinite, a landmark retrospective at Jehangir Art Gallery (18–26 November), Mumbai audiences are invited to trace the artist’s long arc of contemplation, guided by curator Anahita Daruwala Banerjee of Artworld – Sarala’s Art Centre.

Akkitham Narayanan’s retrospective Geometries of the Infinite at Jehangir Art Gallery reveals six decades of quiet evolution

Narayanan’s relationship with geometry runs deep, rooted in an instinctive understanding of form and order. “Geometry is always in me,” he says. “Whatever we see, almost everything is geometric. Our house, the books, the rituals we do. From childhood, these things stay with you.” His works, often built from layered pigments and textured planes, seem to hold light and silence in equal measure. Whether a small study or a vast canvas, each piece breathes with the same quiet energy, a dialogue between structure and spirit.

For the artist, abstraction has never been about formalism alone. The layers that mark his surfaces, scraped, glazed, sometimes carved, are repositories of thought and time. “The layers in the painting reflect my past and the present,” he explains. “People look at it and start thinking about time, about memory. But this is their interpretation. I cannot interpret my own work in such a definite way.” His paintings resist prescription. Each viewer must find their own meaning, their own stillness within his geometry.

Curator Anahita Daruwala Banerjee, who has spent two years in conversation with the artist, describes the exhibition as a slow and organic process. It was, she says, an act of listening, travelling between his studios in Kerala and Paris, observing how inner silence becomes visual rhythm. The result is a selection that spans six decades, from the early cubist influences of the 1960s to his recent meditative abstractions. The works vary in scale and medium, from intimate watercolours and charcoals to commanding oils on canvas, yet share a consistency of purpose: an insistence on stillness amid flux.