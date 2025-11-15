Soul collective's debut exhibition is a harmonious blend of architecture, abstraction and realism

Three artists. Three distinct visions. Yet, in their coming together, Colour, Sights, and Impressions finds a rhythm that speaks distinctive language. This group exhibition by the Chennai-based collective Soul— comprising Hari Das, Harini Kumar, and Shaiba Rajesh—celebrates the play of colour, tone, and emotional resonance. Each artist paints from a different place—architecture, abstraction, or realism — yet their languages meet at a shared point of reflection.
“The three of us have been participating in exhibitions, and one day outside one of the venues, we started talking about forming a collective,” recalls Harini. “Each one of us has a different style, but our goal was similar — to do something different, to move beyond the regular and mundane.”
That impromptu conversation became the seed for Soul. For their debut exhibition, the trio brings together 49 artworks, some echoing a facet of Chennai, its people, spaces, and spirit. “Our works are complemented—there is no clash between them,” says Hari.
Hari’s canvases capture the built beauty including the colonial arches of Central Station to the intricate temples of Chettinad. “My inspiration mostly comes from perspective and lighting. I like Indian architecture, especially Tamil temple architecture. And, of course, we have a lot of colonial architecture here in Chennai, which certainly attracts me as well,” he says.
In contrast, Harini’s canvases lean towards cubism and expressionism. While some of her works are Chennai-themed, her broader subjects include urban neighbourhoods and adolescence. “You’ll find a lot of vivid colours and dynamic strokes —it’s not the regular, mundane kind of work,” she says.
For Shaiba, who transitioned from a corporate career to art, the show is more like a love letter to Chennai’s everyday beauty. “My series is called Women and Flowers. I have picked up the whole idea from what I see around. It’s something very specific to Tamil Nadu—here, flowers are worn or used every day and not just for celebrations.”
Together, these three perspectives converge like facets of the same prism—each reflecting a unique hue of the artistic energy.
Entry with museum tickets. On till November 23. 10 am to 6 pm. Tuesdays closed. At Kadambari Gallery, Dakshina Chitra Heritage Museum, ECR.