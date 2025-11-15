Soul collective's debut exhibition is a harmonious blend of architecture, abstraction and realism

Three artists. Three distinct visions. Yet, in their coming together, Colour, Sights, and Impressions finds a rhythm that speaks distinctive language. This group exhibition by the Chennai-based collective Soul— comprising Hari Das, Harini Kumar, and Shaiba Rajesh—celebrates the play of colour, tone, and emotional resonance. Each artist paints from a different place—architecture, abstraction, or realism — yet their languages meet at a shared point of reflection.

How three distinctive perspectives came together for this Chennai exhibition

“The three of us have been participating in exhibitions, and one day outside one of the venues, we started talking about forming a collective,” recalls Harini. “Each one of us has a different style, but our goal was similar — to do something different, to move beyond the regular and mundane.”

That impromptu conversation became the seed for Soul. For their debut exhibition, the trio brings together 49 artworks, some echoing a facet of Chennai, its people, spaces, and spirit. “Our works are complemented—there is no clash between them,” says Hari.