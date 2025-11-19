Rare sketches by Raja Ravi Varma to go under the hammer at Mumbai auction

The work by the Hungarian-Indian artist, executed in circa 1930, is estimated to be acquired at Rs 10-15 crore. Another highlight of the auction will be Souza’s Untitled (Nude After Henri Matisse), an oil on canvas work executed in 1986. The work depicts a female figure sitting with quiet confidence against a vibrant, decorative backdrop, her gaze steady and self-possessed.

"The nude is no longer the tormented or transgressive body of Souza’s earlier expressionism; instead, she exudes a poised sensuality and self-awareness, framed by a space that celebrates colour, pattern, and form." The painting is estimated to be acquired at Rs 2.5-3 crore.

Estimated to be acquired at Rs 2-3 crore, Krishen Khanna’s Bandwallas (Diptych) depicts the energy of a band in motion. The overlapping forms and mirrored figures suggest movement and harmony, reflecting the collective performance of the band itself.

Part of Husain’s early exploration of form and symbolism, rendered in his Cubist-inspired style, and featuring his signature horse motif, Warrior (1951) is estimated to be sold at Rs 1.5-2.5 crore.

The auction also features an Untitled Horse by Husain. An acrylic on fabric work, set against a deep black background, the composition distils movement into an almost calligraphic gesture with Husain’s trademark bold brushwork. It is estimated to be sold at Rs 1.5-2.5 crore. Works by Thota Vaikuntam, Jamini Roy, K G Subramanyan, and KH Ara will also go under the hammer at the auction.