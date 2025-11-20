Frida Kahlo self-portrait set to challenge historic auction records

In El sueño (La cama), Kahlo depicts herself asleep in a wooden colonial-style bed, her body cocooned in a golden embroidered blanket. Vines and leaves curl across the textile, lending the painting a sense of organic life that contrasts sharply with the stark skeleton suspended above her. Resting atop the bedposts, the skeletal figure has long been interpreted as a symbol of the artist’s fear of dying in her sleep — a haunting anxiety shaped by years of chronic pain.

Kahlo’s life was deeply marked by trauma following a devastating bus accident at age 18, after which she spent months bedridden and later endured numerous surgeries. Much of her work emerged from these periods of intense physical suffering, and her self-portraits remain some of the most honest, arresting images of the 20th century.

As collectors prepare for Thursday’s auction, El sueño (La cama) stands not only as a testament to Kahlo’s uncompromising gaze but also as a rare opportunity to own one of her most intimate works.