Photographer Iman Sengupta's works are on display in Delhi

Sengupta majored in contemporary arts in Bengaluru. He later moved to Singapore to pursue his master’s at Lasalle College of the Arts. “I was very enamoured by how artists present their ideas and works,” he remarks. “And I realised that the country I was born in isn’t entirely taking advantage of what its people can do in fine arts.”

Sengupta's camera is always by his side. ‘In Plain Sight' features streets, people, and architecture across cities such as Taipei, Singapore, and Johannesburg — taken during his travels to different countries. The photographer adds that the exposure to different cultures through travelling has also evolved his work.