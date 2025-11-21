V Anamika's latest Chennai exhibition challenges our connection with technology

For her, these collected visuals examine “the stored knowledge” or the acquired knowledge. “What is a human without the knowledge he has learned?” asks Anamika.

This question runs like a pulse through the exhibition. In several works, she uses drawings of her own body parts set against symbolic forms to explore what she calls “the split personality between the knowledge side and the emotional side.”

As our lives become increasingly automated, she feels we are losing the very balance that anchors us.

With the exhibition, she urges visitors to sit with this discomfort—the subtle drift away from emotional intelligence, empathy, and instinct. “I want them to really introspect into themselves, what makes them a human. That’s the main highlight of the show.”

Through I’m Not a Robot, she invites us not just to look but to pause—to confront a world where convenience grows, yet connection matters.

Open to all. On till November 28. 10 am to 6 pm. At Alliance Française de Madras, Nungambakkam.

