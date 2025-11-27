Joe Rogan praises Kailasa Temple, calls it a 'mind-blowing architectural miracle'

After learning that India has a 1,250-year-old monolithic marvel carved top-down out of a single basalt rock, Joe Rogan praises the Kailasa temple by saying, "so symmetrical, so perfect, it blows my mind." It has rekindled a global interest in ancient Indian engineering and made many people wonder how this sort of advanced craftsmanship could have existed such a long time ago. This was due in part to the reaction by listeners of the podcast to the impressive engineering feat of constructing a temple from a single volcanic rock in a downward formation. Joe Rogan further stated that the precision of the temple seemed to him to be "impossible", and this additional comment helped to shine the spotlight once again on this cultural landmark.

Joe Rogan praises Kailasa temple and sparks global fascination

The Kailasa Temple is being discussed all over the world right now thanks to Joe Rogan. He could not believe that the entire temple, including the shikhara, halls, pillars, sculptures and courtyard, was carved from one solid piece of basalt using only hand tools by artisan master craftsmen from the 8th century. It really surprised him to learn that these master craftsmen constructed the temple from top to bottom, removing an estimated 200,000 tons of basalt while keeping each and every carving balanced and symmetrical. Rogan said that the level of craftsmanship displayed in the Kailasa Temple is "a level of skill we cannot even begin to understand today," which has brought back to his viewers a new appreciation for India's ancient engineering skills.