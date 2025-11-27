Joe Rogan praises Kailasa Temple, calls it a 'mind-blowing architectural miracle'

After learning that India has a 1,250-year-old monolithic marvel carved top-down out of a single basalt rock, Joe Rogan praises the Kailasa temple by saying, "so symmetrical, so perfect, it blows my mind." It has rekindled a global interest in ancient Indian engineering and made many people wonder how this sort of advanced craftsmanship could have existed such a long time ago. This was due in part to the reaction by listeners of the podcast to the impressive engineering feat of constructing a temple from a single volcanic rock in a downward formation. Joe Rogan further stated that the precision of the temple seemed to him to be "impossible", and this additional comment helped to shine the spotlight once again on this cultural landmark.
The Kailasa Temple is being discussed all over the world right now thanks to Joe Rogan. He could not believe that the entire temple, including the shikhara, halls, pillars, sculptures and courtyard, was carved from one solid piece of basalt using only hand tools by artisan master craftsmen from the 8th century. It really surprised him to learn that these master craftsmen constructed the temple from top to bottom, removing an estimated 200,000 tons of basalt while keeping each and every carving balanced and symmetrical. Rogan said that the level of craftsmanship displayed in the Kailasa Temple is "a level of skill we cannot even begin to understand today," which has brought back to his viewers a new appreciation for India's ancient engineering skills.
According to historians, the Kailasa Temple, which was erected at the time of the Rashtrakuta dynasty and under King Krishna I, is still the largest monolithic structure in the world. The temple is adorned with sculptural panels that depict scenes from the Hindu epics, life-sized elephant carvings on the entrance, and a massive vimana. All parts of the temple were chiselled from one single rock mass; thus, it can be assumed that had even one error occurred during carving, the temple would not have existed today. That is why the temple has existed for over 1200 years and is recognized as one of the most remarkable feats of construction.
The comments made by Rogan have been well received by people interested in architectural studies, as well as audiences in India. As such, many thanks to Rogan, younger generations are now learning about the advanced abilities of ancient Indian architects, as his comments have been instrumental in igniting a revival in interest in the Ellora Caves, monolithic temples, and Rashtrakuta architecture from around the globe. Kailasa Temple has also been referred to by many as "a wonder of the ancient world."
