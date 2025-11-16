Ahead of World Heritage Week, blaze around Kolkata’s first Parsi fire temple spark heritage conservation dialogue

It is not unknown that Calcutta, as it was then called, was a melting pot of cultures. Right from the British to the Scots, Armenians, French and many other communities found home in the city. Not only did they not have flourishing trade, but they also formed a notable community of their own, which led them to build public monuments.

One such community were the Parsi’s and the Parsi fire temple, a first in the city, was built in 1839 by businessman Rustomjee Cowasjee. It gets way interesting from here because it was actually inaugurated with Dwarkanath Tagore in attendance on September 16, 1839. Today, the building stands on 26 Ezra Street, which has later got the name Parsi Church Street and has been declared a Grade I heritage building. Visitors are not allowed inside anymore as the structure itself is haunted by despair and encroachment so much so that it is in dire need of restoration.

Going deeper, the roots of a Parsi fire temple as the primary place of worship for the Zoroastrians or the Parsis, lies in Persia. The temple holds within its walls an ever-burning fire. This fire is said to be symbolic of purity and divine energy. It is a metaphorical representation of the divine power. Offerings like sandalwood and fine perfumes were often made to appease the fire. The temple also has attached community halls for gatherings and events. Although visitors are allowed, their presence is restricted to the outer area only, and those from the community have access to the inner sanctum.