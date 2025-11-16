Ahead of World Heritage Week, blaze around Kolkata’s first Parsi fire temple spark heritage conservation dialogue

Kolkata is a marvelous example of territorial co-existence of the old and the new. With colonial and community-built heritage monuments strewn over the city, what is interesting is to take note of the settlements growing around it. Surrounded by residential pockets or even marketplaces, the major concern that arises is of their safety and preservation in case of anything untoward happens in the nearby area. A prime example occurred this morning when fire broke out around Ezra Street near the first Parsi fire temple built in the City of Joy. Leaving the already degrading piece of heritage, severely damaged, the incident sparks a debate about how observant and serious we should be in protecting our city’s heritage, right ahead of World Heritage Week 2025 falling on November 19.
It is not unknown that Calcutta, as it was then called, was a melting pot of cultures. Right from the British to the Scots, Armenians, French and many other communities found home in the city. Not only did they not have flourishing trade, but they also formed a notable community of their own, which led them to build public monuments.
One such community were the Parsi’s and the Parsi fire temple, a first in the city, was built in 1839 by businessman Rustomjee Cowasjee. It gets way interesting from here because it was actually inaugurated with Dwarkanath Tagore in attendance on September 16, 1839. Today, the building stands on 26 Ezra Street, which has later got the name Parsi Church Street and has been declared a Grade I heritage building. Visitors are not allowed inside anymore as the structure itself is haunted by despair and encroachment so much so that it is in dire need of restoration.
Going deeper, the roots of a Parsi fire temple as the primary place of worship for the Zoroastrians or the Parsis, lies in Persia. The temple holds within its walls an ever-burning fire. This fire is said to be symbolic of purity and divine energy. It is a metaphorical representation of the divine power. Offerings like sandalwood and fine perfumes were often made to appease the fire. The temple also has attached community halls for gatherings and events. Although visitors are allowed, their presence is restricted to the outer area only, and those from the community have access to the inner sanctum.
The Kolkata Parsi fire temple had stopped allowing regular visitors for a long time. In fact, if anyone was to go near the place, it could easily have been overlooked as a godown surrounded by shops of lights and chandeliers, irony much? And now with the recent case of fire breaking out in the neighbourhood, leaving the already damaged temple in further ruins, it is probably a wakeup call to get together and restore the monument to its erstwhile glory. In fact, there are several markers of old Calcutta, around the city, lying in equal neglect. Whether it is the Panioty Fountain or the McDonnell Drinking Water Fountain, Clive House, Prince of Wales Visit Memorial, and more are in dire need of attentive eyes to turn towards them, so that they can be saved from disappearing altogether.