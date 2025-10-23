Panioty Fountain: This dilapidated monument with roots in Kolkata's Greek community has a connection with Satyajit Ray

It is said that the narrative begins around the mid-18th century when Panayiotis Alexandros (Alexander) Argyree became one of the first Greeks to have come and settled down in Bengal.

Who was the Panioty Fountain built as a tribute to?

Panioty, as we now know of it, is just an anglicised version of the name. Panioty was employed as a translator under the British captain Thornhill around the 1750s. Almost 20 years later, he is said to have undertaken a mission to Egypt under Warren Hastings, to secure British trading rights. For a long time, generations after him were in the trade, even going to Dhaka (Bangladesh) and returning to Bengal, until they slowly shifted towards roles under the British administration.

Born to this family, the son of Emanuel Panioty was Demetrius Panioty. Around the 1850s, when he was just a young lad of 16 years (approx.) he took up a job as a writer in the Bengal Secretariat. A few years later he received a transfer to the Durbar Department of the Governor-General’s Private Secretary Office. And he finally became the Assistant Private Secretary to the Viceroy.

For his role in service to the Crown, he was also rewarded with the C.I.E. or the Companion of the Indian Empire. He started serving in the post since the time of Lord Ripon and continued to serve till his death in 1895 in Shimla. It is said that in memory of his outstanding contributions to the Empire, the Panioty Fountain or water tank was erected around 1898. Located at a very prime spot, and equally hard to miss, the Panioty fountain is situated right opposite Esplanade Mansion on one end of the Curzon Park.