Travel Tips: How to avoid travel burnout?

The secret to fighting travel burnout is to maintain a balance while traveling. From preventing over-scheduling to relaxing and eating it right, every little thing matters.

Schedule consciously

Traveling causes an unexplainable excitement, the excitement to see a new place and explore everything in it. But one cannot possibly do so in reality. Jot down the absolute must-see places wherever you are going and schedule them within two to three days. Avoid cramming up your daily itinerary with too many places to visit. This would make your days long, tiring, and exhausting. Keep one to two places, at the most if all the destinations are nearby or spread them out over a few days to avoid travel burnout.

Keep rest days

If it’s a long travel schedule, then keep one or two days breaks. During those days, either enjoy the neighbourhood, go for long walks, check out the local shops but all at your own pace. These rest days act as break from the intense sightseeing schedule that is usually made.

Keep your sleep cycle intact

Yes, sometimes, travelling may cause disruption to your sleep cycle. You may find yourself waking up at odd hours in the middle of the night to catch a bus to your next destination. Or you may find the body giving up to sleep in the afternoons. To avoid this kind of sleepless lethargy from setting in, it is important to keep your sleep schedule intact. There might be a delay of one or two hours but never go sleepless or completely disrupt the regular cycle.