How to face a snake encounter while camping?

Sudden snake encounter

The first thing to do is stay absolutely still. Any sudden movement can alert the snake and they can advance towards you rapidly in defense. If it is directly in front of you, then slowly start backing away and try making as little noise as possible.

If the snake is at a good enough distance from you, then quickly take a snap for records, in case anything untoward happens, then the photo will be able to help experts identify the snake and its venom. If you happen to spot a snake alone but are part of a group camping, then quietly alert the rest so that they don’t panic, but also keep a watchful eye to prevent any disasters. At this time, it is best not to think of showing your bravery and trying to approach it and even talk to it.

Snake bite SOS

In the worst-case scenario, if you come across someone who gets bitten by a snake, never make any assumption about the presence or absence of venom. Any snakebite is an emergency. Call for emergency help without delay, and either stay or make the victim stay absolutely calm with the bite kept lower than heart level. Never remember any fictitious drama scenes and try to suck out the venom or apply any first aid, except perhaps tying the space so that the circulation slows and the venom, if any, cannot reach the heart.