This public wall mural reimagines success through the voices, dreams and creativity of young people
Dream a Dream, in collaboration with the Aravani Art Project, is reimagining what it means to be successful through a striking wall mural in KR Puram, Bengaluru. Part of the Redefining Success campaign, the project brings together 30 young people from marginalised backgrounds to explore identity, dreams and growth through art. Drawing from over 325 conversations, the mural challenges rigid societal norms and centres diverse, personal narratives shaped by resilience, community and lived experience. Suchetha Bhat (Dream a Dream) and Poornima Sukumar (Aravani Art Project) discuss the importance of diverse journeys, self-expression and community impact.
The idea of success is deeply personal — how did Dream a Dream decide to explore and redefine it through art?
Suchetha Bhat: Working with young people from marginalised backgrounds showed us that success goes beyond marks and jobs. It’s about resilience, choice and context. So we asked, “what if success was defined on their terms?” Conversations with over 325 people revealed how personal and evolving success really is. This campaign creates space to question narrow definitions and celebrate diverse, meaningful ways of thriving.
What were some of the most surprising or powerful insights that emerged during the conversations with the 325 participants?
Suchetha: A key insight was that success is deeply personal and constantly evolving. Young people described it as peace, self-discovery and learning, while parents saw it as financial stability and access to education. Even those who had achieved traditional success questioned its meaning. Many realised they had never defined success for themselves. A recurring theme was the idea of collective success — rooted in community, support and shared growth. These insights challenged the narrow academic definitions in education and highlighted the need for more inclusive, holistic spaces where diverse journeys are recognised and valued.
What drew you to this collaboration with Dream a Dream and the theme of Redefining Success?
Poornima Sukumar: At Aravani Art Project, we see success as more than personal achievement. It’s about creating spaces where people feel seen, heard and included. When Dream a Dream approached us with this theme, it deeply resonated with our values. Redefining success through the voices of young people gave us a chance to rethink what success means as a community, beyond traditional ideas. That felt both important and powerful.
Aravani Art Project has always used public art to spark conversations. How is this mural different or special to you?
Poornima: Every mural we paint tells a story of the people and the community around it. What makes this mural special is that it holds not just our voice, but the voices of 27 young people who shared their dreams. It is layered with multiple perspectives, aspirations and imaginations. It’s less about us speaking to a community and more about us holding space for their voices to be amplified through colour and form.
Why did you choose to collaborate with the Aravani Art Project for this mural?
Suchetha: The Aravani Art Project, led by trans and cis women, brings powerful stories to public spaces through art. We were drawn to their lived experiences and their ability to inspire honest expression. Our collaboration grew from a shared belief in art as a tool for self-expression and community building. This partnership reflects our commitment to collective action. Real, lasting change needs collaboration across communities and systems. Together, we aim to spark new ways of thinking and push for an education system where all young people can truly thrive.
What do you hope people feel or think when they walk past this mural in KR Puram?
Poornima: We hope people pause and see the courage and imagination in these young voices. That they reflect on their own idea of success — not as a race, but as a journey. We want them to feel curious and ask: whose dreams are these and how might they reshape how we define success?
You work with transgender artists from across India. How does participating in projects like this impact them, both personally and as artists?
Poornima: Public art allows our artists to reclaim space in a society that often sidelines them. It brings visibility, dignity and a chance to engage in meaningful dialogue. Personally, it builds confidence and pride. Artistically, it encourages collaboration and growth. These projects not only empower the individuals involved but also help shift public perceptions of the transgender community
