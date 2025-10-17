Mystery behind the Girl with a Pearl Earring painting finally solved after 360 years

Girl with a Pearl Earring, an oil painting by Dutch Golden Age painter Johannes Vermeer, has been known by a lot of different names and was identified as different people over the ages. Once upon a time, it was said to be painter’s eldest daughter, a sibyl from Greek mythology and even a servant, as played by Scarlett Johansson in a 2004 drama. But most recently, a British historian is claiming to have identified the real person behind the mystery inspiration behind the painting.

A British historian identifies the potential inspiration behind the historic Johannes Vermeer's oil painting called Girl with a Pearl Earring

Historian Andrew Graham-Dixon claims the sitter in Johannes Vermeer’s Girl with a Pearl Earring is Magdalena van Ruijven, a daughter of Johannes' key patrons. His book Vermeer: A Life Lost and Found will be published later this month.

Magdalena was the 12-year old daughter of Maria de Knuijt and Pieter Claesz van Ruijven, who were Johannes' most important patrons, who commissioned his art.