Artist Natasha Datta Roy’s latest exhibition is an ode to her home, childhood, and memories in the hills

For someone who has never been to the hills or witnessed the natural sceneries, would feel drawn to the serpentine roads drawn from the individual’s perspective, which almost calls you to pack your bags and begin the journey. The River of Glass, with a boat oared on the crystal clear waters of Meghalaya or large trees with innumerable roots gutting out in acrylic on paper, watercolour on paper, and mixed media on paper, gives a 3D effect to each of the paintings, making them come alive and almost draw you in.

What caught our eye was the work Forest Flame. At the onset, it would seem like brown branches with flowers on them. But on a deeper level, it resonates with the pop-of colour being a symbol of hope. Even in the most dark, silent and hopeless days, like those flowers on the branches, hope will find a way to you.

The second, which has been previously talked about is the River of Glass, perceived not only as a scene from the North East but also as an example of the rare man-nature peaceful co-existence where both need the other but respect the boundaries instead of one dominating the other. The visual Midnight Reverie is equally interesting, portraying the calm, still night and yet within that calmness lies when memories start coming back to you, the restlessness experienced on those silent nights is more than when you find yourself in a crowd.