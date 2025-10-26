Santanu Hazarika on Zubeen Garg, NFTs, and the future of Indian art

A

The concept behind my posters is to create three different travel posters inspired by my recent trip. Lufthansa kindly sent me to New York to draw inspiration from the city and translate that experience into artwork upon my return. The three posters each reflect different aspects of the city that stood out to me. The first poster is about Times Square and the high energy of the city. You see street performers, athletes doing flips, and most of them are immigrants.

It’s incredible to witness how alive the city feels, nothing beats the essence of Times Square. The second poster explores the intersection of high art, like museum pieces, and street art, and how they feed into each other. This poster is a tribute to the Met, which houses some of the world’s most iconic museum pieces, and the Bushwick district, where the street art movement began.

Every wall, corner, and block in Bushwick is covered in graffiti, and many of these pieces are now gradually making their way into museums like MoMA. This poster reflects the beautiful irony of how we perceive art and how the city serves as a foundation for transitional movements and art forms that influence one another. The third poster is all about food. New York is famously known for pastrami, cheesecake, and pizza slices. In this poster, architectural structures are interwoven with giant food elements pepperoni, pizza slices, and more, highlighting the city’s unique collision of urban life and culinary culture.

All three posters will be showcased at Art Mumbai. In terms of process, I used a hybrid approach, combining hand-drawn elements with AI-generated textures, elements, and backgrounds. This blend of traditional and digital techniques allowed me to compose the posters in a way that merges both worlds.