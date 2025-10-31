Thota Tharani’s latest exhibition, Cahiers Du Cinéma, brings film memories to canvas

It was Patricia Thery-Hart, director of Alliance Française of Madras, who saw his sketches about a year-and-a-half ago and urged him to turn them into a show. “She asked what I would give this time. I wanted to try something new,” he says. The result is a striking mix of media—canvas layered with gada cloth, overlaid with sketch pens and colour. “I’ve never done this before. It’s a completely new technique. I like to experiment. I’ve spent years refining this, and now it’s here.”

Having witnessed the golden era of Indian cinema up close, Thota Tharani speaks with affection about the many people who worked behind the scenes—the cameramen, light boys, art directors, and countless unsung masters who shaped his world. “Everyone I met was a master,” he says with quiet reverence. “From my father (art director Thota Venkateswara Rao), and his guru AK Sekhar, to director Singeetam Srinivasa Rao, who gave me my first assignment—each encounter left its mark. Even saying Vanakkam was a big thing in those days. We didn’t have phones or cameras, so every meeting felt precious.”

It is from such memories that this new body of work emerges—a visual chronicle of craft, collaboration, and impermanence. “Many of my old works were lost over the years, but some remain, including sketches from 1982, drawn on actual film sets. I remember sitting in a studio one afternoon, surrounded by scattered pieces, when I noticed a discarded mould being prepared. Once, it had been part of an important scene; now it lay forgotten. That mould must have meant so much once—but when its purpose was served, it was simply thrown away. That thought stayed with me.” Out of that moment grew nearly 15 works in this series—an ode to what is forgotten, yet never truly lost.