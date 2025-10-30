Mallika Sarabhai ahead of her performance at Nakshatra Dance Festival 2025: 'Art must reflect what we think'

Interestingly, despite decades of performance experience, the Padma Bhushan recipient tells us that stage fright never quite leaves her. “I’m always nervous as hell. If I’m not nervous, then I get nervous about that! The two hours before a show, when I start my makeup, I go into a meditative state. I don’t like talking or phone calls. It’s an inward process, preparing to create the rasa that will touch the rasika.”

Mallika is one classical dancer who has often used her art as a tool for activism. So, how does she approach blending art with social justice? “Dance is a language like any other. I’ve learnt the grammar of Bharatanatyam, Kuchipudi, Carnatic and Hindustani music. But if I don't use them to express what I think and feel as a citizen concerned about the world, then I'm underutilising them. If art can touch people, then it must talk about what matters.”

She adds, “In a democracy, every citizen has a duty to speak up. As a public figure, I have a tool and a voice, so I must use them. I can’t speak for other artistes, but I believe they should too. Look at Hollywood; they speak out against injustice. In India, very few do. (Carnatic musician) TM Krishna does, I do, and maybe a couple of others. But every citizen must discover their voice. I am guided by the belief that each of us comes into the world with a purpose — to make it a better place. Every day, when I light a lamp, I say to myself, 'Make me worthy of bringing light, or happiness, or justice into the world.' This has been my mantra in both my personal life and my art.”

Ask her about the current state of artistic freedom in India, and she is both hopeful and wary. “As long as everything is allowed to blossom, the good will take root and the bad will fade. But today, we are politically allowing only certain things. India must breathe freely. Let every flower blossom — what is strong will endure, and what is weak will die out. Thankfully, India’s precious arts are being nurtured across the world, and that gives me hope.”

Acknowledging the complex history of caste within India’s classical arts, Mallika believes that it’s time the focus shifts to inclusivity and equality. “Politicians have made caste a central theme in our lives, and that’s wrong, as it destroys our social fabric. As the chancellor of Kerala Kalamandalam, one of the first things I did was to ensure that nobody would ever be stopped from learning because of caste, religion, or gender. Art is a celebration that must be treated with gratitude and openness.”

Does she see a generational shift in how Indian youth relate to their cultural heritage? “I see very different kinds of young people. Some have a ten-second attention span, yes — but I also meet extraordinary young people deeply committed to values and ideas. At our school, Darpana Academy of Performing Arts, we have about 200 young girls dancing, often alongside their mothers. We teach them more than Bharatanatyam — we teach values, ethics, and how to relate the past to the present and future. So, no, I don’t think there’s a clear generational shift.”

And what’s her advice to young dancers? “Art is a tough life in India. It’s tough because art is at the bottom of the pile; everyone thinks it’s free. Making a living from it is very difficult. But stay true to your art. Riyaaz never stops. People ask me why I still practise so much, and I tell them that as you grow older, the bar keeps getting higher. You have to keep raising yourself to meet it.”

October 31, 6.30 pm onwards

At Jamshed Bhabha Theatre, NCPA, Mumbai

sangeetha.p@newindianexpress.com

X- @psangeetha2112

For more updates, join/follow our

https://www.whatsapp.com/channel/0029Vb677uz60eBXiDYheb0n

https://t.me/+qUK5DvyQQJI2NWFl

https://www.youtube.com/indulgeexpress