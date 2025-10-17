Call Me Devika revives the legacy of Indian cinema’s first lady, Devika Rani

The curtains rise this week on a legend long overlooked. Call Me Devika, presented by the Auroville Theatre Group, brings back to life actress Padma Shri Devika Rani, the forgotten star that once lit up the silver screen in the 1930s and 40s. More than just a beautiful face on celluloid, Devika Rani, who is fondly referred to as the First Lady of Indian cinema, was a trailblazer and the co-founder of the legendary Bombay Talkies alongside her husband, Himanshu Rai.

Rediscovering Devika Rani: The forgotten pioneer behind Bombay Talkies

The play, penned by Rupam Mishra and directed by Jill Navare, goes beyond the stardust and is a celebration of cinema’s golden roots by peeling back the glamorous façade to reveal the woman, the visionary, and the firebrand who defied conventions in an era that rarely allowed it.

“I wanted to uncover the woman behind the shimmering image, the dreamer, the strategist, and the survivor,” says Rupam, who also plays the titular character. “Devika Rani was a study in contrasts; she was fragile yet formidable, artistic yet aware of her power. The play highlights her as a pioneer who helped shape Indian cinema but also as a woman wrestling with love, betrayal, and the search for selfhood. It’s an attempt to let her speak, not as a legend, but as a living, breathing presence who still asks what it means to be seen and heard.”

Ask what made her stage a play on the first lady of Indian cinema, and pat comes the reply. “I was drawn to Devika Rani because she occupies such an intriguing space in our cultural history — celebrated, yet somehow forgotten. As the first lady of Indian cinema, she wasn’t just an actress but a visionary who helped shape Bombay Talkies and the idea of stardom itself. What fascinated me most was the woman behind the legend, who was intelligent, complex, and ahead of her time. Call Me Devika is my way of engaging in a conversation with her—about art, ambition, and the emotional cost of breaking boundaries.”

So, what kind of research went into the play? “The research began with the obvious — biographies, film archives, and documented histories of Bombay Talkies — but it soon moved into a more intuitive space. I found myself drawn to what wasn’t written, the silences between the facts. Devika Rani’s life is full of contradictions, and I wanted to understand the emotions behind those contradictions. So, the process became part historical, part imaginative — an attempt to capture not just what happened, but how it must have felt to be her.”

Playwright Jill Navare tells us that there was never a moment of doubt about Rupam Mishra playing Devika Rani. “As the playwright, director, and actress, her deep connection to the story made her the natural embodiment of Indian cinema’s First Lady. And when it came to casting Himanshu Rai, the choice was just as clear – the familiar chemistry between Rupam and Ian Christian, who was first seen as Mr and Mrs Macbeth, made their pairing inevitable. The role of Russian painter Svetoslav Roerich (Devika Rani’s second husband) proved more elusive. We lost sleep over it until it suddenly became obvious that only Ojas Abhishek Kumar could inhabit that role. It feels like fate, as his uncanny physical resemblance and quiet, soulful presence capture Roerich in a way that feels nothing short of divine.”

Although celebrated as the first lady of Indian cinema, her contributions remain overlooked. Is the play an attempt at reviving her legacy? “Absolutely! Devika Rani’s contributions are monumental, yet history often remembers her only as a glamorous figure. With Call Me Devika, I am trying to restore the fullness of her identity, the woman who shaped Bombay Talkies, nurtured talent, and redefined what it meant to be an artiste in her time. The play is less about rewriting history and more about illuminating the nuances that were overlooked, giving audiences a chance to see her not just as an icon but as a complex, pioneering human being,” sums up Rupam.

Entry free, 7.30 pm, October 17-19

At Sri Aurobindo Auditorium, Bharat Nivas, Auroville

