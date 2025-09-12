Roshan Mathew’s play, Bye Bye Bypass, is a journey through childhood, family, and lost homes

Imagine a grand ancestral home where three generations once lived, now set to be torn down for a new bypass road. When a bunch of cousins refuse to let it go, they begin to uncover forgotten stories, buried secrets, and moments that shaped their family’s past, reminding us that a home is far more than bricks and walls, but the people and memories within.

Bye Bye Bypass: Roshan Mathew’s tribute to childhood and home

Actor Roshan Mathew’s sophomore Malayalam play Bye Bye Bypass (the first one being A Very Normal Family) takes audiences on a nostalgic trip down the memory lane.

Throwing light on the play’s inception, Roshan tells Indulge, “The seed of it was a story I had lived with for a very long time and it was something deeply personal that I carried within me. Whenever I shared it, whether with a few close friends or at a storytelling festival, the response was always the same, people connected to it. It felt universally relatable. That kind of resonance told me there was something more to this story, something that deserved to grow beyond just being told casually. I just didn’t know what form that would take yet.”

He adds, “At the same time, among our group, people who love theatre just as much as we love making films, we had been talking for a while about returning to the stage. It had been years since we’d done theatre, and we all knew that to commit to something as demanding as that, we needed a singular idea that excited everyone. We tossed around a lot of concepts, but nothing quite stuck."

"Then one day, it hit me. This story, the one I had been carrying, maybe it was time to share it with the group. I brought it to them, curious to see how they would respond. And the reaction was immediate. It resonated, just like before. Because it’s about home! It’s about childhood! Two things that are the foundations of our lives and nearly universal experiences. And we were having this conversation at a time when stories of children losing their homes were everywhere, on the news, across social media. We were already emotionally tuned in to the themes at the heart of the story. That timing added urgency and relevance.”