Devanshi Goenka’s Unfiltered debuts in Hyderabad, embracing raw expression

There are artists who paint to perfection, and then there are those who paint to reveal. Devanshi Goenka belongs to the latter. Born in Delhi in 1991, she first stepped into the art world as a teenager, presenting a solo exhibition at just 16. Since then, her practice has been marked by a fearless pursuit of expression, earning recognition from stalwarts like Anjolie Ela Menon and Sharan Appaprao, with her works now housed in collections across New York and London.

Devanshi Goenka’s Unfiltered explores vulnerability, memory, and motion on canvas

Yet Devanshi’s journey is not confined to canvas alone. A Wharton graduate and former McKinsey consultant, she also builds in the world of agri-tech — a duality that sharpens her instinct, balancing structure with chaos, discipline with risk, and vision with play.

Her latest series, Unfiltered, showcasing in the city as part of the Design Democracy Hyderabad 2025, is perhaps her most personal yet — a jubilant release of colour, rhythm, and raw honesty. Embedded with surprising materials like Lego blocks, toy fragments, and overlapping canvases, the works resist polish in favour of vulnerability. For Devanshi, painting unfiltered is about leaving behind the drip, the mess, the impulse — and letting instinct speak louder than perfection. As she debuts in Hyderabad, she invites audiences not just to see, but to feel.

Excerpts: