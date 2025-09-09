Akiki London x Jayesh Sachdev: Art meets fashion in bold new collaboration

“KIKI is a hand-sculpted British Bulldog, brought to life in my signature pop-surrealist style, playful and polished. Wrapped in bold red-and-white camo with chrome accents and oversized shades, he blends art with luxury. As with all my work, KIKI is more than form, he embodies personality, presence, and provocation. A mascot, yes. But also a piece of contemporary art.” says Jayesh Sachdev, celebrated for his pop-surrealist and sculptural style.

Sachdev’s work has long existed at the intersection of aesthetic experimentation and commentary. With KIKI, his signature style finds new expression through a sculptural piece that doubles as an immersive brand touchpoint.

As the visual anchor across Akiki’s campaigns and collections, KIKI sets the tone for the brand’s unique storytelling. His presence is designed to spark curiosity, enhance recall, and deepen the audience’s connection with Akiki’s world.

With KIKI, the brand is aiming to form a deeper emotional connection with its audience. This collaboration blending art and fashion is an attempt at positioning Akiki as a brand driven by personality, design innovation, and cultural relevance.

Launched earlier this year, Akiki London is a brand rooted in timeless design, inspired by the cultural richness of London and the layered strength of women it serves. With bold silhouettes, elevated accessories, and now a sculptural mascot to match, Akiki is building a world where objects are not only designed but curated for meaning.

