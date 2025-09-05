Akshita Rattha launches fine jewellery collection inspired by emotion and craftsmanship

Akshita’s debut collections—Auraya and Marelle—reveal two distinct moods, yet share a common emotional depth. Auraya is a meditation on new beginnings and inner alignment, inspired by sacred geometry and ancient architecture. Crafted in 18kt gold with diamonds, rubies, and tanzanites, the pieces are quietly powerful. “There’s a piece in Auraya that’s very close to my heart,” Akshita shares. “It draws from sacred forms and symbolises finding your center—even when life feels chaotic. It’s not loud, but it carries this quiet power.”

Marelle, on the other hand, pays tribute to the ocean. Drawing from coral formations and the resilience of sea life, it reflects themes of healing, interconnectedness, and feminine grace. “The coral motifs are inspired by the rhythm of the sea,” she says. “It’s about strength, softness, and the spaces in between.”

What sets Akshita Rattha Fine Jewellery apart in the crowded world of fine jewellery is its emotional lens. “Each piece is designed with feeling at the forefront,” Akshita says. “I create for women who want more than just something beautiful—they want something that holds their story, their memories, and everything that makes them, who they are.”

The craftsmanship, too, reflects this blend of old and new. Working primarily with 18kt gold, Akshita pairs it with precious stones like emeralds, sapphires, tanzanites, and pearls. The process combines traditional hand-setting with contemporary design, ensuring that every detail feels intentional. “I stay involved from the first sketch to the final polish,” she says. “It’s important to me that each piece feels like it’s been made with care—something you can wear, live in, and even pass down.”

Her advice to those seeking meaningful jewellery? “Start with how it makes you feel,” she says. “Forget trends. Jewellery should hold space for who you are. It should feel like an extension of you—a quiet kind of strength.”

Price starts at Rs 1,90,000. Available online.

—manuvipin@newindianexpress.com

@ManuVipin

