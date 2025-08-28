Echo captures the power of self-expression through statement design

True to its name, the collection reverberates with design elements that embody both strength and sensitivity. Statement chains represent unity and power, while florals bring in a touch of stylised elegance and growth. The echo-inspired motifs—ripples, waves, and fluid circular patterns—add a dynamic layer of movement and transformation. “We wanted to create something that captures one’s voice and amplifies it,” explains Trisha.

The collection aligns perfectly with the modern aesthetic. “Today’s youth crave authenticity and adaptability in their style,” Trisha adds. “They want pieces that move seamlessly from casual outings to day parties. ECHO does exactly that with lightweight, stackable designs that feel personal and bold.”

Among the standout pieces is a modular hero necklace—a versatile creation with interchangeable stones that lets wearers customise their look.

Crafted in 18kt gold and adorned with semi-precious stones like kunzite, tourmaline, citrine, morganite, blue sapphire, tanzanite, and pink sapphire, each piece is meticulously hand-finished to highlight its fluidity, symmetry, and vibrant detail.

Looking ahead, Kisna sees the bold jewellery trend growing even stronger. “We expect more experimentation with layering, personalisation, and gender-fluid designs,” adds Trisha.

Price starts at Rs 20,000. Available online.

