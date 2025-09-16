Tiger Dance: Tracing it from Ganjam to Delhi

“I grew up watching my family members perform the tiger dance in multiple celebrations. I myself took part in that a lot of times. But my life took a different turn when I moved to Delhi, a metropolis, from my village. My purpose in life, my education, everything pushed my life to a different corner. Through my exhibition, I wanted to pay tribute to those days and the festivals that used to be most significant in my life,” says the artist.

Starting from September 19 at the Open Palm Court Gallery in the India Habitat Centre, this exhibition includes paintings, photography, and prints. Using oil on acrylic and watercolours, Behera has tried to portray raw emotions performers feel while enacting ‘Bagha Nata’.

“Tiger dance is rooted in our religious celebrations. In our village, when someone from the family gets sick, the other family members pray to the local god that they will perform the tiger dance. Once the family member recovers, the dance promise has to be kept. As an insider, I have witnessed the entire process. When someone performs, what kind of posture he holds, what angle he creates. What expressions he gives. Hence, in my paintings, I have tried to replicate it all. I want to make the tiger dance popular not only in India but also in the whole world. This is a small attempt,” says Behera.