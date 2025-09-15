Have you been forest journaling all along without knowing that you have been forest journaling?

Let's start from the very beginning, remember when you were asked to pick up dried leaves, all in different shapes and sizes, so that you could draw them as a stencil and make art? Today, these leafy stencils are an essential part of journaling, which is then filled in with words, patterns, fabrics, and more.

Moreover, remember how you used to keep these leaves underneath a page and shade over them to get different textures? This forms a basic method of deriving different base textures for your journal page. Sometimes, hand-printed papers are also made using this method.

Another very popular use of these leaves was when the leaves as a whole were dipped in different colours and used as a stamp. Colourful, vibrant, and of different shapes and sizes, these gave a pop-colour look to scrapbooks, pages, and now journals.

Sometimes, multi-colour flowers were thrown in boiling water to extract the colours out of them and use them for painting. This process of eco-printing is now a very popular art and even finds practical usage outside a journal in the fashion industry and on the walls of art galleries.