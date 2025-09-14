Praneet Soi's ongoing exhibition, Mashrabiya, in Kolkata, is a bird's-eye view of the world

In his words, “Mashrabiya are the verandahs that we see largely in Islamic and old Indian architecture. It’s the jutting verandah where the window is covered with delicate pattern work. It was a place where the women would look outside into the world. But for me, it’s a metaphor that every view we see is filtered.”

From Kashmiri Khatambandh and jaal works to China’s Guangzhou tiles and views from Amsterdam’s window, all find a place here. “I have been living in Amsterdam since 2001. As you live and work in a place, images from that place filter in. I went to Kashmir to understand what life in the northernmost borders of my own country looks like. Over time, Srinagar became familiar since I have been going back multiple times to work with the craftsmen. I was invited to China for a biennale and asked what the prevalent craft Guangzhou was, and they arranged for me to spend a month in the craftsman's studio. To me, the big question is what your landscape is and that is not only the view but also the medium. Sometimes a place can be your muse, and its familiarity allows you to think of other things within your practice.”