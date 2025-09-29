Court To Collector exhibition at Gallery G spotlights Indian miniature paintings

“The Virji family played a pivotal role by amassing rare and important miniature paintings, guided by curiosity, care and a deep respect for provenance rather than fleeting trends. By showcasing masterpieces sourced from eminent collections and premier exhibitions, the exhibition emphasises the role of collectors as custodians of heritage and tradition, inviting viewers to appreciate the richness and historic rhythms of Indian miniature art,” the curator reveals.

All the works were sourced from the family — a single source point. There are several themes of Krishna, from a young boy to an adult, that are prevalent across the exhibition. The originals of some of the folios displayed here have been shown in the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, while some belong to the JP Goenka collection. All the works show-cased here (58-miniaure folios) are from the Virji Family collection.