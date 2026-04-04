Artist Kingsley Gunatilake brings book art to Delhi exhibition

While the exhibition on the whole brings together Gunatilake’s book art, sculptures, and paintings and reflects his range as an artist, what catches maximum eyeballs is the concept of book art. Even though novelty springs from the concept, he sticks to his style of creativity which borders around abstraction.

Mandira Lamba, director, Blurprint12 states, “There is a quiet intensity in Kingsley’s work that unfolds over time. Whether in the fragile tactility of his book works or the energy of his abstract canvases, you sense an ongoing negotiation with memory, loss, and resilience. This exhibition feels like an accumulation of lived experience, intimate yet expansive, inviting the viewer to engage not just visually, but emotionally.”

Living, trained and working out of Sri Lanka, a section of his works through book art, acts as an outlet of telling the story of disappearing libraries in the recent history of the country. It thus becomes a site of reflection and yet upholds the tragedies that befall knowledge in modern world. Each book is sourced from second hand sources, burnt and then branded with military iconographies which symbolise how unwelcome libraries, the powerhouse of knowledge were.