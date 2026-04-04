From Nandi Hills to MG Road: Watercolourist Manjunath Wali maps Bengaluru’s heritage in a postcard series

A

Every type of architecture and monument — quite traditional places in Bengaluru — they speak a lot, actually. Also history will remain history. We cannot correct it because history has already been created. And we should not touch that. Therefore, we have to preserve however it is. There are things like the path and the architecture and locations like MG Road and Lal Bagh, where parts of their landscapes like many trees — are being disqualified already. And so there are things which we have to preserve and through the Keepers of Time – Postcards from Bangalore series I’m just asking for the preservation of history and the emotions associated with it.