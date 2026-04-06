Wild Grass: Highlighting the evolution of the Indian village through contemporary art

In Gurugram, a city that has grown at speed over what was once forest and farmland, Wild Grass at Eikowa Contemporary begins with a simple but pointed question: what happens to the idea of the village when its physical traces recede?

At Eikowa Contemporary, five artists map rural India as a site of change rather than memory

Curated by Yash Vikram, the exhibition brings together Bhuri Bai, Hiren Patel, Mukesh Sah, Vaishali Oak and Xewali Deka, each working from distinct geographies and lived experience. The result is a show that sidesteps familiar tropes. “It became important not to reduce our villages to regressive societies or romanticise them as pure,” Vikram says. That position anchors the exhibition, keeping it attentive to complexity rather than sentiment.

The works move across mediums and registers, from painting to textile and mixed media, yet remain grounded in specific contexts. Bhuri Bai’s practice, rooted in Bhil traditions, carries forward inherited forms while allowing them to shift. Her images hold stories of community and movement, suggesting how older visual languages respond to changing conditions.