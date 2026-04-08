At Akara Modern, two artists redraw the boundaries of modernism

Jamini Roy answers with line and restraint. His figures carry the grammar of Kalighat painting and temple friezes, yet they refuse to sit obediently within history. They lean forward, eyes wide and almond-shaped, as though listening for something just beyond the frame. There is a kind of discipline in his work that borders on devotion. Every curve seems considered, every repetition deliberate. And yet the paintings never feel static. They flicker. They breathe. They hold within them the murmur of storytelling traditions that were never meant for silence.

Meera Mukherjee, working a generation later, approaches the same terrain with heat and heft. Her bronzes do not sit; they gather themselves. They tilt, bend, stretch, as though caught mid-thought or mid-song. If Jamini Roy’s lines suggest a kind of internal rhythm, Meera Mukherjee’s sculptures insist on the body. You can almost feel the pressure of fingers, the insistence of touch, the memory of molten metal cooling into form. Her engagement with lost wax casting is not nostalgic. It is investigative. She pushes at the edges of the technique, folding in what she has learnt from elsewhere, until the surface carries both inheritance and interruption.

Seen together, their works begin to behave like echoes across time. Jamini Roy’s flattened figures find a strange counterpart in Meera Mukherjee’s rounded forms. One pares down; the other builds up. Yet both arrive at a similar clarity. Neither is interested in spectacle. Instead, they seem preoccupied with something quieter but far more enduring: how gestures, rituals, and everyday labour can be translated into visual language without losing their pulse.