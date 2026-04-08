Inside ‘The Space Between’: A dialogue between craft and contemporary art

Over time, this evolved into an approach that blends research with making at his design studio. “For us, a lot of the work begins with research. But what excites us is how that research manifests—into objects, works, films,” he says, adding, “With crafts, what began as livelihood projects grew into installations and collaborations with traditional makers blending them with modern and industrial processes.”

Temple and stepwell forms appear as studies of structure, geometry, and light. Models and visualisations translate experiential spaces into forms that can be engaged with. The aim is not preservation in the conventional sense, but creating new ways for audiences to access and understand spaces that are layered, symbolic, and often complex. There are also short films being screened that show the process-driven glimpses into how these works come into being.

Botanical memory

Running parallel to these architectural explorations is Das’s extensive botanical series. Its origins trace back to his childhood, spent in the natural surroundings of Rishi Valley School, where he sketched plants and insects as part of a nature club. Years later, encounters with botanical paintings in London, brought him back to the subject.

Initially it began as an attempt to reproduce historical botanical studies from the British era. “Later, I thought, why would I only reproduce?” he recalls. “So I was drawn to creating something new.”

Flowers such as marigold, hibiscus, narcissus, and bougainvillea are treated as subjects of close observation. Working with miniature painters, these forms are dissected, photographed, and reassembled, eventually rendered in a visual language that draws from Company School naturalism and modern stylisation.

The botanical thread extends beyond painting. The plant forms reappear as pressed specimens, plaster casts, brass and marble impressions in works like ‘Floral Archives’ and ‘Where Banana Trees Grow’. In one sense, they feel preserved—almost fossilised. “We are very drawn to materiality,” he says. “The idea that something can travel across materials—and even become unrecognisable—is exciting.”