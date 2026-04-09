Akanksha Patil stays with a village in the midst of being undone

The materials do much of the work. Corrugated sheets lean against one another, bricks appear in loose clusters, pieces of wood still bear marks of use. Nothing is disguised. The installations feel provisional, as if they could be shifted again, or taken apart. There’s a sense that these objects have arrived in the gallery without quite settling into it.

Akanksha spent over two years returning to Shivangaon, gathering photographs, recording conversations, and picking up what was left behind. A lot of that material doesn’t appear here. “Many stories told in confidence or photos of very private moments were left out… to protect the dignity of the residents,” she says. That decision is noticeable. The work doesn’t try to tell you everything. It keeps certain things back, and that restraint shapes how you move through it.

There are points where the exhibition sharpens. Drawings made by children from the village are shown alongside photographs taken during the demolition. Houses, trees, schoolrooms appear in crayon and pencil, direct and matter-of-fact. “Children often draw what they value most,” Akanksha notes. Seen next to images of broken walls and cleared land, those drawings land differently. They don’t explain anything. They sit there, holding their own ground.