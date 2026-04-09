When instruments find a new voice

At Saaz-e-Bahar, instruments that began their journey in the West are reshaped to speak the language of Indian classical music. What’s interesting here is not just the novelty, but how adaptation, lineage, and experimentation come together to shape something new. The festival really looks at how these instruments evolve within Indian traditions while still holding on to their own identities. Indulge Express spoke to Dr. Suvarnalata Rao, Aravind Bhargav, Lalita Muthuswamy and Nandini Muthuswamy, and Debashish Bhattacharya to preview the festival.

Saaz-e-Bahar explores how Western-origin instruments are adapted, reimagined, and rooted within Indian classical traditions

“The Indian subcontinent abounds in a variety of musical instruments, and a considerable specialisation is displayed in instrumental usage,” says Dr. Suvarnalata Rao, Head of Indian Music, NCPA. “These instruments not only provide melodic or rhythmic accompaniment, or produce drones, many of them are also capable of presenting solo recitals.” That idea—of instruments as complete, expressive voices—is really what has shaped the festival since 2010.Now in its 13th edition, spread over two days, the festival brings together four instrumentalists, each performing on instruments adapted from the West. “These are of different categories—string-plucked (mandolin), string-bowed (violin), reed-hand pumped (harmonium), and adopted slide guitar, string-plucked (Gandharvi),” she explains. And for the audience, it’s not just about listening. “They will witness physical and stylistic modifications, including the sitting posture, and experience the flavour of Indian classical music—both North Indian and South Indian—played on these instruments of non-Indian origin.” There are also pre-event talks each day, which help you understand the instruments a little more closely before you hear them on stage.