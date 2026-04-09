Neha Sahai’s The Friend That I Never Had examines unfulfilled companionship

Bhavna Kakar, founder-director of LATITUDE 28 mentions, “We are drawn to practices that hold their ground with clarity and conviction. Neha’s work does this with a remarkable sense of restraint. There is an immediacy to her paintings that draws you in, and a complexity that unfolds slowly. The figures feel familiar, yet they do not settle into recognition. They remain with you. What is particularly compelling is the world she builds through very little. The forms are minimal, the space is reduced, and yet the work carries a strong emotional presence. In a moment of constant visual noise, Neha’s work creates a space for attention, for pause, and for a quieter form of engagement.”

Another way the artist- curators have made this exhibition interesting is to include Sahai’s studio experience as part of the experience. This not only give the viewers an idea of how the paintings are made but also a glimpse into understanding the layers that are on the canvas. The Friend That I Never Had brings to the viewers the story of incomplete relationships and yet how the figures continue to exist in a quiet, sustained proximity.

What: The Friend That I Never Had

Where: Edge at LATITUDE 28, New Delhi

When: till April 28, 2026

Timings: 11 am - 7 pm (everyday)