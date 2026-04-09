Sarala’s Art Centre in Chennai celebrates three Madras School Masters with divergent visual languages

Meanwhile, Douglas has gone somewhere quieter this time. His earlier works were richly layered, maximal in texture and detail. This series, however, is more spare and symbolic. Douglas’s work features dense, layered works where figures, symbols and structures overlap and dissolve, creating surfaces that feel psychologically charged and inward. “His paintings were normally what I call maximal and minimal art, but this series has been a lot more quiet, minimalistic, surreal and very symbolic. Just simple drawing,” says Bishwajit. What comes through most strongly, he says, is the line—that foundational quality of the South Indian school, now stripped of everything that used to surround it and allowed to speak on its own.

The third set of series belongs to Palaniappan, whose practice is grounded in structure and rhythm. He approaches the canvas with the rigour of a mathematician. Grids, geometry, measured spatial relationships — his work is about balance and rhythm arrived at through precision, not instinct. It might sound austere but reads as meditative, the kind of work that may ask you to slow down and check the art again.

An interesting factor about this exhibition is that instead of a single theme, one can witness the three distinctive practices that continue to evolve, while remaining anchored within a shared history. The intent is not to unify but rather display the artworks side by side, Bishwajit says.

The name of the exhibition came from Bishwajit sitting with the concept of a sequel. “Trilogy is a sequel of three books,” he explains. “If I consider that these three people are the same characters studying in the same background of the Madras Art College, and if you see the life, it’s like three different stories appearing. That’s why I called it trilogy. It’s a sequel of three artists moving out of the same institution and speaking totally different.”

“The story is different and the language is totally different” he adds.

Open to all. On till April 20. 6 pm to 8.30 pm.At Sarala’s Art Centre, Teynampet.

Email: apurva.p@newindianexpress.com

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