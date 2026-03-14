'Garden of Memories' celebrates Sarala’s Art Centre's six-decade artistic journey

Garden of Memories I, a landmark exhibition celebrating sixty years of Sarala’s Art Centre, opened at Lalit Kala Akademi in Chennai on March 8. Presented by Sarala’s Art International and Artworld, the show commemorates the legacy of one of South India’s most enduring galleries dedicated to modern and contemporary art.
The exhibition was inaugurated by Padma Shri Thota Tharani along with P. Gopinath and Ashrafi Bhagat. They were joined by Sarala Banerjee and Bishwajit Banerjee, who continue the legacy of the gallery founded in 1965.
The opening evening drew a large gathering of the city’s artists, collectors, patrons and art enthusiasts, with members of Chennai’s art fraternity coming together to celebrate the gallery’s six-decade journey and its contribution to the region’s modern art movement.
Curated as a reflection on the gallery’s history, Garden of Memories I presents a selection of works by artists associated with Sarala’s Art Centre across generations. The exhibition traces evolving artistic conversations that have shaped the Madras art scene while highlighting the role the gallery has played in nurturing and supporting artists over the decades.
Through its curated collection of paintings and artworks, the exhibition offers visitors a glimpse into the creative journeys that have unfolded within the gallery’s space since its founding.
Marking a milestone moment, the show celebrates Sarala’s Art Centre’s lasting presence in Chennai’s cultural landscape and its continued engagement with contemporary artistic practice.
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