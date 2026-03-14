'Garden of Memories' celebrates Sarala’s Art Centre's six-decade artistic journey

Garden of Memories I, a landmark exhibition celebrating sixty years of Sarala’s Art Centre, opened at Lalit Kala Akademi in Chennai on March 8. Presented by Sarala’s Art International and Artworld, the show commemorates the legacy of one of South India’s most enduring galleries dedicated to modern and contemporary art.

Landmark exhibition celebrates Sarala’s six decades in art

The exhibition was inaugurated by Padma Shri Thota Tharani along with P. Gopinath and Ashrafi Bhagat. They were joined by Sarala Banerjee and Bishwajit Banerjee, who continue the legacy of the gallery founded in 1965.