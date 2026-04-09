The Space Between: A 20-year retrospective of design and sculpture at Ojas Art Gallery

For Siddhartha Das, whose background includes scenographic work in museums and heritage sites, space has long been something to be shaped rather than merely occupied. Here, that sensibility is distilled into a series of sculptural forms and studies. Stepwells appear abstracted into geometric fragments. Temple gateways are reduced to thresholds, frames without fixed interiors.

Chiara Nath approaches from a different direction. Trained at the Rhode Island School of Design and shaped by work across fashion, graphic design, and industry, her practice carries a certain fluidity between mediums. Yet in this exhibition, those differences do not resolve into harmony. They remain visible, active, part of the work's internal tension.

"Our sensibilities and exposures to the world of creativity are starkly different, but as we work together, it draws us to each other's sensibilities," Das explains. "We work at the cusp of art, craft, design and architecture. This has meanderingly led us to this exhibition." Nath extends the thought: "In our differences or 'spaces in between'… we are able to inform and harness each other's perspectives. Not always easy this… but ultimately it results in works that are aware of all the wonderful influences we each carry."