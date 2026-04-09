Sun, salt and something stronger at Juhu

There are places in Mumbai that promise an escape, and then there are the rare few that actually deliver on it. Gadda Da Vida, perched inside Novotel Mumbai Juhu Beach and spilling out towards Juhu Beach, currently sits firmly in the latter camp.
I got there in the afternoon and, without quite planning to, stayed until after sunset. That’s the rhythm here. You arrive thinking it’s a late lunch. You leave hours later, a little sun-drunk, faintly salted, and convinced you’ve been somewhere further south. Goa, perhaps. Somewhere with less urgency.
The restaurant’s new menu leans into that coastal fantasy. It’s built for grazing, for long tables and longer conversations, the kind where plates land, disappear, and are reordered without much discussion. Seafood dominates, as it should given the setting, but there’s enough range to keep things interesting.
Let’s start with the fried calamari, because it deserves to be first. Very few places get it right. This one does. Crisp without being heavy, tender without resistance, seasoned just enough to keep you reaching back in. It’s the sort of dish that quietly sets the tone for everything that follows.
Then come the fennel-smoked fried prawns, which carry a gentle, almost sweet smokiness that builds as you go, and the jerk chicken skewers, charred at the edges, juicy within, delivering heat that lingers rather than shouts. The food understands restraint, which is rarer than it should be.
GaEven the vegetarian dishes feel considered. The Malvani soy ‘tacos’ have a sharp, coastal spice profile that cuts through the richness elsewhere on the table, while the truffle mushroom xacuti tartlets land somewhere between indulgent and unexpectedly light. You don’t order them out of obligation. You order them again because you want to.
And then there’s the pacing of it all. The sun does most of the work. One minute it’s bright and relentless, the next it softens, stretching shadows across the sand. From the table, you watch Juhu Beach shift in real time. Families thin out, the light dips, the sea darkens. No one rushes you through it.
Cocktails arrive as they should in a place like this, easy at first, then more deliberate. Angel’s Delight stands out. It’s light, fragrant, and just complex enough to keep your attention without pulling you away from the food or the view. You could drink it all afternoon. In fact, I did.
By early evening, the space fills in. There’s a low hum of conversation, the occasional burst of laughter, the sense that everyone has collectively decided to stay a little longer than intended. It never tips into chaos. It just holds steady, like a good beach bar should.
What Gadda Da Vida gets right, especially in this new iteration, is the feeling. It doesn’t try too hard to impress, which is exactly why it works. You come here for a break, a quick, convincing holiday without leaving the city. You stay because it’s surprisingly easy to forget where you are.
If you need to get away for a few hours, this is as close as it gets. Order the calamari. Order the prawns. Keep the drinks coming. Watch the sun drop into the sea and let the rest of Mumbai wait.
Location: Gadda Da Vida, Novotel Mumbai Juhu Beach
Timing: 2.30 pm to 1.30 am