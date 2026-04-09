Sun, salt and something stronger at Juhu

The restaurant’s new menu leans into that coastal fantasy. It’s built for grazing, for long tables and longer conversations, the kind where plates land, disappear, and are reordered without much discussion. Seafood dominates, as it should given the setting, but there’s enough range to keep things interesting.

Let’s start with the fried calamari, because it deserves to be first. Very few places get it right. This one does. Crisp without being heavy, tender without resistance, seasoned just enough to keep you reaching back in. It’s the sort of dish that quietly sets the tone for everything that follows.

Then come the fennel-smoked fried prawns, which carry a gentle, almost sweet smokiness that builds as you go, and the jerk chicken skewers, charred at the edges, juicy within, delivering heat that lingers rather than shouts. The food understands restraint, which is rarer than it should be.