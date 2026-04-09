Reconciliation or coincidence? Rumours spark as families of Smriti Mandhana and Palaash Muchhal meet

The falling out between Smriti and Palaash was truly dramatic. While their marriage was first put on hold due to the health issues of Srinivas, things took a worse turn when accusations of cheating emerged from a friend of the cricketer. Although Smriti made a very graceful announcement about ending the relationship and asked everyone to give her and Palaash space, he was adamant and stated that he would take time out from the entire fiasco as it was the most challenging period of his life.

As for the reaction to the new video footage, there are fans who are excited for a possible get-together in the near future, while others think it could be an older clip or just a meeting where the two of them maintained decorum because of the occasion. Nevertheless, it cannot be ignored that both the Mandhana and Muchhal families are now seen together in the same frame.