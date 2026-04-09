Reconciliation or coincidence? Rumours spark as families of Smriti Mandhana and Palaash Muchhal meet

Once again, the internet is abuzz about the highly publicized story of Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana and music composer Palaash Muchhal whose marriage plans for November 2025 were called off amid a cloud of scandal. With yet another viral video doing rounds on the internet, there are queries being raised about whether or not the families are trying to make amends.
This debate gained ground after an Instagram post appeared online in which Smriti’s father, Srinivas, had been seen having a nice conversation with the singer Palak Muchhal, who is the sister of Palaash Muchhal and her husband Mithoon at a restaurant in Mumbai. The fact that Palak touched Srinivas’ feet is being seen as an indication that the family continues to respect one another even if things did not work out between the two.
The falling out between Smriti and Palaash was truly dramatic. While their marriage was first put on hold due to the health issues of Srinivas, things took a worse turn when accusations of cheating emerged from a friend of the cricketer. Although Smriti made a very graceful announcement about ending the relationship and asked everyone to give her and Palaash space, he was adamant and stated that he would take time out from the entire fiasco as it was the most challenging period of his life.
As for the reaction to the new video footage, there are fans who are excited for a possible get-together in the near future, while others think it could be an older clip or just a meeting where the two of them maintained decorum because of the occasion. Nevertheless, it cannot be ignored that both the Mandhana and Muchhal families are now seen together in the same frame.