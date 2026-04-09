iPhone fold dummy pictures hint at Apple’s first foldable launch alongside iPhone 18 Pro models

This iPhone fold distinguishes itself through a unique design. The product is anticipated to be positioned somewhere between the smartphone and compact tablet, like the iPad Mini. Whereas other foldable devices, for example, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, have a more elongated look, the iPhone fold may come with a wide design.

Camera and display

Reports claim that the iPhone fold may come with a 5.5 inches external screen and a 7.8 inches internal screen. The size of the phone revealed by the leaks is 120.6mm high and 83.8mm wide. The foldable phone will come equipped with a camera platform that is somewhat like the recent design of the iPhone. However, it will not extend across the entire width. The lack of a notch in the front panel may indicate an under-display camera feature.

Innovation and challenges

A particularly distinguishing feature about the iPhone fold would be its 3D printed hinge. The idea behind this is to minimize the appearance of any crease, which is common in other foldable phones. Nevertheless, there may be difficulties engineering-wise that could have caused a delay.

Minimal changes for iPhone 18 model

iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max look pretty much alike compared to previous models. Their design is very similar; the only difference is the dimensions which have changed slightly. It was previously predicted that Apple will concentrate more on the interior of the phone, as opposed to its exterior.