To Be Continued in Mumbai: A conversation between emerging and established artists

At its heart, To Be Continued… feels less like a formal exhibition and more like an ongoing conversation—one that moves gently between generations. Indulge Express explores this dialogue further through conversations with artists like Kiran Chopra, Cheena Madan and Shreyas Khanvilkar, whose practices reflect both continuity and change.

All you need to know about art exhibition To Be Continued

Here, seasoned artists and first-time exhibitors share the same walls, not in contrast, but in quiet dialogue. You begin to see how ideas travel—how a bold experiment by a younger artist might echo a risk once taken by a senior, or how years of practice can sit comfortably beside fresh, instinctive approaches. What emerges is a fluid narrative of continuity, where every work feels like a chapter in something still unfolding.