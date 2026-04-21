Kolkata art exhibition stems from an original poem balancing reality with the digital

If you take a moment’s pause from your daily work and truly look around yourself what would you see? A couple of phones on the table, a half –opened laptop on the desk, a smart watch which is kept aside with your work wear and more. While on face value, we are said to control these devices, feed them with data and keep them in check; but ask yourself, who is controlling who in reality? Conceived and curated by Ayan Mukherjee, the exhibition Digital Atma is a pure reflection of how our souls are devoid of the organic and consumed more and more by the digital.
Digital Atma isn’t just an art exhibition; it’s an experience to say the least. Drawing from Mukherjee’s poem, The Wandering Souls and in collaboration with five artists who have given a form to the essence of the poem, lays the exhibition in front of the visitors. Participating artists include Paul Holmes, Rajib Chowdhury, Rounak Patra, Smarak Roy and Ushnish Mukhopadhyay; along with Sayantan Dasgupta handling the sound. In Ayan’s words, “Each collaborator engages with this contemporary state of being through their own creative practices, gestures, and lived experiences, contributing fragments of thought, image, sound, and presence that together construct a layered field of reflection.”
Through the curation Ayan poses a sense of enquiry into this ongoing co-existence of the digital and the natural. He mentions, “I ask whether we possess the maturity to inhabit this relationship with care and responsibility, or whether we remain naive—slowly surrendering agency to the very systems we occupy. Does the digital offer solutions when shaped by human intent, or are we, in subtle and continuous ways, being shaped and controlled by its rhythms, waves, and architectures?”
It is equally important to note that while the digital makes life easier, it also pushes one towards isolation. It makes one lose their social self and immerse themselves in the virtual, almost all the time. From virtual profiles to relationships, to social constructs and more, the virtual reality takes over and the two realms start getting blurry. Ayan sees the curatorial project as a roadmap to strike a balance between the two. He says, “through awareness, dialogue, and shared reflection, we may begin to reclaim a sense of balance—between the digital and the organic, between connection and isolation, between being alive and truly living.”
Till April 25, 2026
At A.M Studio, (Thurs- Sun between 4 pm and 8 pm)
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