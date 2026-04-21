Kolkata art exhibition stems from an original poem balancing reality with the digital

Digital Atma isn’t just an art exhibition; it’s an experience to say the least. Drawing from Mukherjee’s poem, The Wandering Souls and in collaboration with five artists who have given a form to the essence of the poem, lays the exhibition in front of the visitors. Participating artists include Paul Holmes, Rajib Chowdhury, Rounak Patra, Smarak Roy and Ushnish Mukhopadhyay; along with Sayantan Dasgupta handling the sound. In Ayan’s words, “Each collaborator engages with this contemporary state of being through their own creative practices, gestures, and lived experiences, contributing fragments of thought, image, sound, and presence that together construct a layered field of reflection.”

Through the curation Ayan poses a sense of enquiry into this ongoing co-existence of the digital and the natural. He mentions, “I ask whether we possess the maturity to inhabit this relationship with care and responsibility, or whether we remain naive—slowly surrendering agency to the very systems we occupy. Does the digital offer solutions when shaped by human intent, or are we, in subtle and continuous ways, being shaped and controlled by its rhythms, waves, and architectures?”