Artists Indrapramit Roy and Mark Cazalet unite with their distinct styles at this Delhi exhibition

In the words of Jyotirmoy, “I found myself contemplating what could possibly connect two artists from different corners of the world, two individuals shaped by distinct cultures, geographies, and experiences. At first glance, their journeys appear separate, each following its own current. Yet life has a way of bringing people together through unexpected circumstances. Through chance encounters and shared moments, these two artists formed a friendship that gradually deepened over time”.

Post his studies in Santiniketan Indrapramit took the next step and enrolled in MS University, Baroda, while Mark went through a miscommunication between the University authorities, got admitted in art classes and became his classmate. Their field trips further strengthened not just their friendships but their artistic eye. Post their courses, they each went their way, travelled far and wide, picked up from different art communities and introduced their learning into their creativity on the canvas. In fact, these global dialogues only made their contemporary art reach new depths, new layers and yet remain connected by a single thread in the cosmos of creativity.