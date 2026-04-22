Artists Indrapramit Roy and Mark Cazalet unite with their distinct styles at this Delhi exhibition

Whenever you take a simple walk on the road and notice your surroundings, it seems to be the ordinary going past you in a fleeting manner. A man walking by, people sipping hot cups of chai on the river ghats, a dog walking along with its owner and more are seemingly disconnected from each other, or are they, in the larger scheme of the cosmos? Curator Jyotirmoy Bhattacharya brings together two distinct artistic styles from different geographies, cultures and philosophies in Art Magnum’s latest exhibition – Stray birds: a journey together which is currently on display at Triveni Kala Sangam, Delhi.
In the words of Jyotirmoy, “I found myself contemplating what could possibly connect two artists from different corners of the world, two individuals shaped by distinct cultures, geographies, and experiences. At first glance, their journeys appear separate, each following its own current. Yet life has a way of bringing people together through unexpected circumstances. Through chance encounters and shared moments, these two artists formed a friendship that gradually deepened over time”.
Post his studies in Santiniketan Indrapramit took the next step and enrolled in MS University, Baroda, while Mark went through a miscommunication between the University authorities, got admitted in art classes and became his classmate. Their field trips further strengthened not just their friendships but their artistic eye. Post their courses, they each went their way, travelled far and wide, picked up from different art communities and introduced their learning into their creativity on the canvas. In fact, these global dialogues only made their contemporary art reach new depths, new layers and yet remain connected by a single thread in the cosmos of creativity.
A look at the artworks might seem abstraction on the canvas. But it is indeed not so. It is a direct representation of how one reacts to new places, new environment, and understanding the world. It not only encompasses the landscapes but also adds in the experiential emotions of the artists through the imageries, symbolism, colour palette and more. But what makes Stray birds: a journey together compelling for the eye is its notion of creating as one moves across geographies and cultures. This ‘creating on the go’ with their sketch books exists within the nature of both the artists and ties them together. It starts a dialogue of exploration which culminates inside the gallery where each painting is automatically connected to the other.
What: Stray Birds: a journey together
Where: Shridharani Gallery, Triveni Kala Sangam, New Delhi
When: till April 28, 2026
For more updates, join/follow our, and channels.