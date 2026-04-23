Anvaya in Chennai: Exhibition weaves India’s living craft lineages into high art

Her approach to curation is a blend of maternal intuition and rigorous research. “I didn’t just look for beautiful products; I looked for rare forms of craft techniques that are on the verge of disappearing. I spent months in various craft clusters, vetting pieces not just for their aesthetic appeal, but for their technical complexity and the depth of the story they carry,” she says.

So why did she choose Chennai as the launch pad for Anvaya? “Chennai is a city with an educated eye. It is one of the few places in India where people don’t just buy textiles; they understand them. Because Chennai has such a profound respect for living traditions, I knew it was the ideal place to launch Anvaya. I selected pieces that resonate with the city’s sophisticated sensibility,” she explains.