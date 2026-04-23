Anvaya in Chennai: Exhibition weaves India’s living craft lineages into high art

Presented by the Aabharnam Foundation, the New Delhi-based heritage craft foundation with a 75-year legacy in India’s textile ecosystem, Anvaya is an evocative exhibition that brings together India’s living craft lineages through historic art, textiles, and material traditions. The showcase explores Indian mythology through rare, museum-quality heirlooms and contemporary interpretations created by 18 master artisans from across the country.
Neha Verma, textile collector, cultural curator, and third-generation revivalist, who is curating the exhibition, tells us that it was her upbringing amidst the looms and lanes of Old Delhi that led to the conceptualisation of the showcase. “Textiles weren’t just a business but a way of life for me growing up,” she shares.
Her approach to curation is a blend of maternal intuition and rigorous research. “I didn’t just look for beautiful products; I looked for rare forms of craft techniques that are on the verge of disappearing. I spent months in various craft clusters, vetting pieces not just for their aesthetic appeal, but for their technical complexity and the depth of the story they carry,” she says.
So why did she choose Chennai as the launch pad for Anvaya? “Chennai is a city with an educated eye. It is one of the few places in India where people don’t just buy textiles; they understand them. Because Chennai has such a profound respect for living traditions, I knew it was the ideal place to launch Anvaya. I selected pieces that resonate with the city’s sophisticated sensibility,” she explains.
Neha has brought together 18 master artisans for this project from across states, each excelling in their own discipline—whether painting, textiles, weaving, or wood carving. “My intention was to ensure it doesn’t feel like individual works on display, but a cohesive curation. Every piece has been selected for its intricacy, excellence, and legacy,” she adds.
The exhibition will showcase a panoramic view of Indian craftsmanship. This includes the ethereal hand-painted and woven narratives of Banaras, the gossamer-light weaves of Chanderi, and rare, intricate wood carvings. “We also feature traditional painting practices that have been refined over centuries,” says Neha, who believes it is important to support and showcase living craft lineages today. “They are the custodians of our national identity. Every time a master artisan stops practising, a library of human knowledge is lost forever. This exhibition provides a platform where their labour is not viewed as a commodity, but as high art. By celebrating them, we ensure that their craftsmanship remains a viable, prestigious, and thriving vocation for the next generation.”
On April 28, 2026, from 12:30 pm, at The Folly, Amethyst, Whites Road, Royapettah.
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