This Delhi exhibition is a retrospective milestone tracing art history on paper

Participating artists include Badri Narayan, Bhupen Khakhar, Bireswar Sen, F. N. Souza, G. R. Santosh, J. Swaminathan, Jangarh Singh Shyam, Jogen Chowdhury, K. H. Ara, Meera Mukherji, Piraji Sagara, Prabhakar Barwe, Ram Kumar, Sadanand K. Bakre and Somnath Hore. On display one would find drawings, watercolours, etchings and works on paper by these modern Indian artists, where each work explores form, memory and identity. Sreejith CN, founder-director of the gallery mentions, “With this exhibition, we wanted to honour the fragility and courage of artists working on paper in the wake of Independence and Partition, while also connecting those questions to the present.



Most of the artists whose works are on display were highly active during the Indian independence, partition and post-colonial India where the country was reinventing itself politically, socially and culturally. This was a time where most artists took to paper to express themselves; rather paper became the medium of responding to the environment. Paper captures the fragilities, anxieties, power, aspirations, hesitation or erasures of a newly independent country.