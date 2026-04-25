After 'In Good Company', Manas Udayakumar on the studio that shaped him, the friend he lost, and why joy is political

But then, eventually, he could. "This is not my friend," he says. "This is not my best friend who I spent 18, 19 years of my life with. This is a lifeless corpse." So he pulled the paintings down. And what replaced them, slowly, almost accidentally, was something no one would call grief work. It looked, to the casual eye, like a party.

"I wanted to paint him larger, in oil, in colour. Oil, there's no other medium I find life in."

The studio he'd shared in Madhavaram, in North Madras, was an Anglo-Indian building with blue stained-glass windows and red oxide floors. These are not aesthetic choices; they are the material facts of a particular class of life in a particular part of the city. Manas grew up around red oxide, it was just the floor. But distance changes everything. When you leave a place, its textures become symbolic without your permission. The red oxide became a visual anchor. The blue glass became a quality of light that meant this room, this time, these people.

The people themselves are rendered without faces. Or nearly. "As soon as the face is there," he explains, "our instinct is to look at the face, to make connection to the identity of the person." He didn't want identity. He wanted something more stubborn: shared experience. At Art Mumbai, a mother and daughter stood before one of the works. The mother said it reminded her of her bachelor days. The daughter looked at the same image and said it looked like bad decisions. They were both right. That's the gap that good figurative painting can hold, the space between who painted it and who's looking at it.

This is also, quietly, a political act. Manas is deliberate about this, in a way that might surprise people who mistake joyfulness for naivety. He is acutely aware of what's happening in the world, the wars, the displaced, the art world's long romance with crisis as content. He struggled with whether this body of work had the seriousness to justify itself. "When you look at it, it does not feel like a serious work, it's just fun." And then: "I feel like being the most apolitical body of work, it becomes a very important political statement."