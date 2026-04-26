Rathin Barman’s latest show in Kolkata speaks of structure, memory, and displacement

Entering the Experimenter Outpost at Alipore Museum and witnessing the grandeur and simplicity of Rathin Barman’s new array of works was all about seeing childhood nostalgia flash by the eyes. Drawing from the idea of North Calcutta houses, social constructs, migration, displacement and more, the exhibition titled The cage broke, and I found the horizon is layered, personal and talks of finding vanishing elements. Rathin’s exhibition also marks the special occasion of the opening of the third Experimenter centre in the heart of the Alipore Museum.

How Rathin Barman's new solo at Experimenter Outpost dwells in fragmented memory and speaks of a steadily vanishing Calcutta?