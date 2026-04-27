Suman Dey’s new solo in Kolkata gives form to the abstract notions around us

Does the abstract truly remain abstract art, or does it have form, figures, memory, spaces, and nostalgia woven into it when looked at closely? Artist Suman Dey’s second solo at Emami Art, titled Chance, Remains of Another Time, is a repository of feelings and memories through art, photographs, and narrative. Upon entering the gallery, one can be overwhelmed with the large pieces hanging on the walls in muted colours. But on viewing them and actually reading the pieces, one can decipher how they are made with smaller fragments of memory and emotions. What more, the artist also shows a linear journey—in nature, inorganic objects or time itself—through his works. Just like archaeology digs out remains of another time, Suman’s artworks are a testament to another time on the canvas.
Suman Dey's latest solo is on at Emami Art, Kolkata
Going beyond the traditional hardboard canvas, Suman makes a canvas out of wood. Talking to us about that, he mentions, “The canvas of my work may project itself as a large one, but it is actually made up of various fragments. I have used wood as a medium in some of my works on display here because it’s inspired by the concrete jungle slowly growing all around us. Moreover, the wood base follows the structural patterns of some of the insects that are getting lost today. Interestingly, to create a colourful world for us, somewhere we are pushing away these natural species from the world.”
One of his most eye-catching works is a series of frames which have textures, memories, fragments and surfaces in every frame. When asked about it, he says, “The core idea of making this work comes from everyday surface textures that we see all around us. From the surface of the wood plank where the ironing man does his daily chores to faded remains of a wall poster, these are etched in my memory, and I work around them.” This work stands true to the long journey of the surfaces that are otherwise overlooked by people.
Building more on the concept of journey is his work titled Journey, which is all about “depicting the various changes that everything in the surroundings goes through. I have used the shape of a boat to visually represent that.” The work also uses three-dimensional structures which depict the chronology of changing forms. Suman also has a vast body of work inspired by nature. Nature I-IV and Impressions are a series of smaller works on nature, put together to look like a large canvas. A canvas with a continuing dialogue between life and death, bloom and wither and more. Each canvas is an undiscovered part of nature, like a single petal, or a fragment of dried leaf which speaks to the viewer through symbolism, acknowledging the chance remains of another time.
Catch the full exhibition tour on Indulge Express YouTube Channel
The exhibition remains on display at Emami Art till May 9
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