Suman Dey’s new solo in Kolkata gives form to the abstract notions around us

Building more on the concept of journey is his work titled Journey, which is all about “depicting the various changes that everything in the surroundings goes through. I have used the shape of a boat to visually represent that.” The work also uses three-dimensional structures which depict the chronology of changing forms. Suman also has a vast body of work inspired by nature. Nature I-IV and Impressions are a series of smaller works on nature, put together to look like a large canvas. A canvas with a continuing dialogue between life and death, bloom and wither and more. Each canvas is an undiscovered part of nature, like a single petal, or a fragment of dried leaf which speaks to the viewer through symbolism, acknowledging the chance remains of another time.

Catch the full exhibition tour on Indulge Express YouTube Channel

The exhibition remains on display at Emami Art till May 9